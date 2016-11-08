Sandra Jansen and Donna Kennedy-Glans drop out of PC leadership race

The only two female candidates in the PC leadership race have now dropped out of the running.



MLA Sandra Jansen and former MLA Donna Kennedy-Glans announced their withdrawals through statements on Tuesday afternoon.

Jansen cited harassment throughout her campaign, and particularly this past weekend in Red Deer at the party's annual policy meeting, as reasons for leaving the race.

Jansen stated a hope for open dialogue and discussion of issues as a vital part of being a member of the PC party.

“Sadly, this is not what I have experienced in the past few months,” she wrote. “My social media has been filled with filth, my domain name purchased to direct people to smear pieces on me and finally, this past weekend in Red Deer, the final straw. Insults were scrawled on my nomination forms.

“Volunteers from another campaign chased me up and down the hall, attacking me for protecting women’s reproductive rights and my team was jeered for supporting children’s right to a safe school environment.”

Jansen said she will now work behind the scenes to fight bullying tactics within the party.

The former Calgary North-West MLA announced her candidacy in October.

Kennedy-Glans, in a press notice, stated politics in Alberta is polarizing, with limited opportunity for centrist voices to be heard.

“For that reason, and based on consultation with my volunteer team, I am withdrawing from the PC leadership race,” she wrote.

Kennedy-Glans served as the PC MLA for Calgary-Varsity from 2012 to 2015.

She joined the PC leadership race in early September.