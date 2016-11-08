Search for Joey English's body parts concludes

A four-month search for Joey English’s body parts in a Calgary landfill has ended.

“I feel confused, I’m still pretty broken,” said Stephanie English, Joey’s mother.

“I wish (the police) were still looking for my daughter,” she said.

Joey English’s dismembered body was discovered in a wooded-area near the Centre Street bridge in June. The cause of death is under investigation, and a spokesperson for the Calgary police said the tests required by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office will take six to eight months to complete.

The body of the 25-year-old woman from the Piikani Nation in southern Alberta was allegedly dismembered and disposed of in multiple locations. English’s death is not believed to be criminal in nature, but Joshua Jordan Weise, 40, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains.

Weise was granted bail in July, but was returned to custody after breaching his conditions. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“Given the evidence in this case, we cannot classify Joey’s death as criminal in nature and if the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner does not find medical evidence of a homicide, we will be concluding our investigation,” CPS said in an emailed statement.

It noted all regular protocols were followed during the investigation.

“If new evidence comes to light in the future, the investigation can and will be re-opened,” the statement continued.

Stephanie says she is frustrated with the way her daughter’s case has been handled.

“There’s a lack of communication with the Calgary police. They haven’t called me, I’m the one trying to chase down the detective. I feel like I’m playing a game of cat and mouse,” said Stephanie English.

“In my eyes, my case is not important enough to them,” she said.

A spokesperson for CPS said the primary investigator has had regular contact with Stephanie by phone.

“I’d like to know when that was, I’m the one who is asking for help and phoning the crown prosecutor and detective, and I’m still waiting for calls back,” said Stephanie.

Joey’s partial remains were buried on the Piikani Nation on Oct. 25.