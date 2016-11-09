Keystone back on the table with Trump presidency

A Keystone pipeline might be back on the table after President Donald Trump takes office, but Trump himself may present a few new hurdles in the process.

Even though Trump indicated during his campaign that he would be in favour of Keystone, economist Glen Hodgson, with the Conference Board of Canada, said the President-elect has proven himself to be a very shrewd negotiator.

“Trump is all about the art of the deal and maximizing his own advantage,” Hodgson said. “We shouldn’t be surprised if more conditions are put on the table.”

Hodgson has a feeling that proponents of the projects will have to reconsider the business model, in terms of ownership, supply, governance structure and other elements.

But it’s better than a straightforward ‘no.’

As far as a Trump presidency’s larger impact on Alberta’s economy – it’s a bit of a question mark. Hodgson said Trump’s campaign was more about the movement, but the few clear points Trump did make were in relation to pulling out of NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which are two important trade agreements.

That roll back of access in trade – it’s hard for Hodgson to pinpoint the exact ramifications of that.

“But any time you have a U.S. government that’s not an advocate of free trade, that’s probably not in Alberta’s long-term interest,” he said. “Because speed bumps are going to be put in the way.”

But while Hodgson fears for what a obstacles Trump would create, Todd Hirsch, chief economist at ATB Financial, is a little more optimistic.

“I have to allow myself to believe he will be a more reasonable president than he was candidate,” said Hirsch.

In a general sense, however, Hirsch said Trump is keen to move America into a more isolationist position – which is bad news for Canadians, who rely so much on trade with the U.S.

If there’s a silver lining, the situation could force Canada and Alberta to not have such a heavy reliance on the States as our single trade partner.