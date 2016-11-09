Medical marijuana user asked to leave Calgary hospital property

When Vicky Penny has an anxiety attack she knows what will settle her down: her prescribed medical marijuana.

Last week, while Penny was waiting for an appointment at Foothills Hospital to speak with someone about some of her ongoing mental health issues, she was overwhelmed with anxiety, so she stepped outside to medicate.

“It was about five minutes to my appointment and I was feeling anxious, it was a big day,” said Penny. “Security was dealing with another matter in the smoking area so I decided to just go around the corner.”

Penny pulled out her marijuana pipe and began filling it with her medicine—only to be approached by a security guard who told he she couldn’t have it out there, let alone use it.

“They can’t stop me from using my medicine. Are they going to stop someone taking a prescribed pill?” questioned Penny.

Metro reached out to Alberta Health Services who provided an emailed statement.

“AHS works with medical marijuana users to accommodate their medical needs, while protecting the safety and wellness of staff, patients and the public,” they said. “This is about the balance between patient need and the health and safety of other patients, staff and visitors.”

Penny said she would like to see changes, so that she and other medicinal marijuana users aren’t forced off AHS property or to hide when they need to medicate.

“I have a prescription for this because of my mental health concerns, one of which is my severe anxiety, so when it comes to that I can’t leave the property—I was in a full blown anxiety attack,” she said.

Vicky’s mother, Brenda Penny, said she’d like to see Vicky and others who depend on medical marijuana treated more fairly.

“Seeing as it’s used for medicinal purposes I’m not very happy there are all these restrictions,” she said. “I think it’s time they start accepting it in the medical arena and facilities.”

AHS said vaporizers and e-cigarettes may only be used outdoors on AHS property, but Vicky said she would like to be able to smoke from her pipe as it requires a much smaller dose, which is important for someone on a budget.

“Vaporizers cost about $150—I can’t afford that and I have to spread out my doses for a month, so smoking from a pipe just makes more sense for me,” she said.