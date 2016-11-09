Muslim leader doubts Trump will follow through on Muslim ban

The world head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect doesn’t believe President-elect Donald Trump will follow through on his promises to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

“What he was saying was only election campaign tactics,” said Caliph Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad during a visit the Calgary on Wednesday.

The Caliph expanded by telling a group of reporters that Muslims, by the majority, are a peace-loving community who would never “react against the government.” Outside of a few isolated incidents, the Caliph does not believe anti-Muslim sentiment or violence against Muslims will spike following Trump’s election win.

However, not all young Muslims share the Caliph’s optimism.

Student activist Aisha Sajid said there’s been an undercurrent of hate and Islamophobia throughout the election – one that does transcend borders.

“There are racists and bigots and white extremists – they’ve always been around, but this election validates their feelings in a way, which is actually quite scary,” she said.

Shahtaj Shahid, a Calgary student, said she was devastated to hear about Trump’s victory.

“I could see a lot of sadness and fear in all communities today,” she said. “Muslims are constantly fighting to end Islamophobia. This situation definitely feels like that one level in a game you can’t get through.”

Shahid feels Trumps rhetoric encourages racism, but believes most of Canadians veer away from that mentality.