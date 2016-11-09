Former MP Rob Anders travelled to U.S. to help campaign for President-elect Donald Trump

Rob Anders was sitting in a Carl's Jr. in Tucson, Ariz. eating a hamburger with an 83-year-old ‘biker momma’ when he realized how much of an impact he made.

Driving all the way down from Calgary to Tucson, Anders had one purpose in mind: stump for Trump.

So on the day leading up to the election, Anders stopped in at the Republican office in Pima County where he called hundreds of people to educate and remind them to get their ballots in by 7 p.m. the following day. He also drove Americans to polling stations on election day - including his newfound biker momma friend.

“I would’ve liked to have spent more time helping out their cause. Had I been able to, I would have spent weeks,” said Anders.

His decision to roll down to the U.S. to support now President-elect Donald Trump was spurred by his belief in lower taxes and second amendment rights.

Often a controversial Canadian political figure, Anders said he was motivated to help because of Trump’s proposed tax cuts - something he wanted to ensure Americans were able to enjoy.

Anders is also president of the Firearms Institute for Rational Education, and said having the right to own a firearm is fundamental.

“I think that freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of worship, are all dependant upon the ability to defend oneself and to have a firearm. (Trump) was very strong with regard to his thoughts on that,” said Anders.

On election night, Anders said he spent the night anxiously waiting for the results to come in and when the Trump presidency was announced, he cheered with a number of supporters in a conference room at a Sheraton Hotel.

“I was shouting ‘Trump’ when he got the win.” said Anders.