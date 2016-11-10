The path to tears: the story of Clarence Wolfleg

Clarence Wolfleg joined the military, as his father had during the Second World War, when he was barely 17. His grades had been slipping, so he visited his school counsellor and said he needed a breather from school.

“He asked me what I was going to do, and I said I wanted to join the military.”

As a six-year-old boy at Old Sun Indian Residential School, Wolfleg recalls peering out his dorm’s window and seeing his older brother, a cadet, marching with his regiment on the school’s field.

“I told my friends, I’m going to be a soldier when I grow up. I’m going to be a leader, too,” Wolfleg said.

“My older brothers never told me how to survive in residential school, but they told me not to cry if I was in trouble. So, I shut my tears down,” Wolfleg recalls.

Because he was underage, he had to forge his father’s signature to join the military.

Four days later, he shipped out to Shilo, Man., for boot camp.

He served in the Canadian Regular Forces with the 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery.

He plotted targets for NATO’s European missions during the Cold War, and served as a Peacekeeper in Libya, Germany and Cypress.

Five years later, he returned home and became the chief of the Blackfoot Tribal Police.

His emotions from his time in service remained locked away, just like his memories of residential school.

As a police officer, he saw people on his reserve, which was ‘dry’ before his time in the military, now dying from their struggles with alcohol. He was often the one to place the deceased in bodybags.

The emotions were becoming too much to bear. He got used to numbing his pain with alcohol.

“I told myself, don’t shed a tear. Don’t show your emotion – be strong.”

Several years later, he found himself falling apart, and sought treatment in Claresholm for his growing alcohol dependancy.

A young woman at the treatment centre, addicted to alcohol and drugs, couldn’t stop crying during group therapy sessions.

“One day I got so annoyed, and I asked her, why do you have to cry so much? I have had tough times, but you don’t see me crying,” Wolfleg recalls.

The woman looked him straight in the eye, and suggested he try it sometime.

Suddenly, in that moment, his emotions unleashed, and he found himself openly sobbing.

“I couldn’t stop. I was unloading all my emotions from the time I was six years old.”

Wolfleg said releasing those tears saved his life. Crying allowed him to start the healing process.