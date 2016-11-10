Calgary veteran reflects on three tours in Afghanistan war

Chris Hamilton’s first impression of Afghanistan was an early morning ramp ceremony, in which a soldier killed in combat is escorted to the plane which will take their body home.

Hamilton’s flight had arrived in the middle of the night. As he stood at attention on the tarmac, the sun began to rise, and he saw Afghanistan for the first time. Reality began to sink in.

“I had an idea of what was going to happen, but it was a steep learning curve,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton joined the Canadian Regular Forces in 2005, just as the Canadian military was starting its mission in Afghanistan.

His first deployment to Afghanistan, at age 23, was in March 2008. He was a trained combat engineer, one of the soldiers tasked with locating and clearing IED’s from the roads. That first tour lasted nearly seven months.

“When I joined I knew I would be deployed, but I didn’t exactly anticipate going to an active war zone right away,” he said.

“You can never be fully prepared for it.”

He returned to Afghanistan a year later for a second tour.

“That one was less eventful, but more stressful, because I was in a leadership role,” he said.

His third tour was in 2013, and lasted five months.

Now 29, with three tours under his belt, Hamilton felt it was time to retire from the military.

“I had decided while I was on tour that it was my last rotation in Afghanistan. I wanted to leave on a high note, before I started to hate it,” he said.

Hamilton defends Canada’s role in the Afghanistan conflict, and said he looks back on his experiences in a positive light.

“People talk to me like I was a victim of some sort of mismanaged debacle, but I understand why we were there and believe we were doing the right thing. I was just happy to be a part of it.”

He said there is quite a bit of distance between most Canadians and the military.

“The military is so far removed from most Canadians' realities. People are curious, they don’t know what really went on,” he said.

He described coming home from tours with a police escort through the streets of Edmonton, where people lined the streets to welcome the soldiers home.

What does he want Canadians to know?