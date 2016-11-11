Calgary female soldier doesn't feel like a veteran

For Lt. Katherine Boggs, there’s something powerful about standing on the deck of a massive ship watching the sunrise along Canada’s eastern seaboard.

Which is why when Boggs joined the Canadian Armed Forces, she signed up with the Naval Reserves as a cook as one of only three career options offered to females at the time.

“We didn’t have many choices when we were female's back in 1984 because the white paper that said we could become whatever we wanted didn’t come into effect until 1987 - so I had a choice between three things, cook, finance clerk and pay clerk - and I wanted to go to sea.” said Boggs.

In her more than 30 years with the Naval Reserves in the Canadian Armed Forces, Boggs has been up and down the Canadian coastlines cooking several meals all day for crewmembers, soldiers and passengers on board.

As a women, Boggs said she served at a time there wasn’t very many women at all in the military and was mostly kept out of harm's way - which is also one of the reasons Boggs doesn’t consider herself a veteran.

“Even though I’ve been in the military for 30 years and I’ve certainly dealt with my series of hardships, I don’t consider myself a Veteran” said Boggs.

According to Boggs, she faced a lot of transitions being a women in the military as the forces shifted their definition for females who signed up over the years. As a result, Boggs said it’s only recently she’s seen more females sign up for military - estimating that close to half of the Calgary reserve unit now is female.

Nonetheless, Boggs said she doesn't see herself as breaking any glass ceiling as she makes her transition out of the military. She’s currently a professor of earth sciences at Mount Royal University.

“It’s been unique,” she said.