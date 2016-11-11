Geeky Summit celebrates the failure in entrepreneurship

Kylie Toh wants to put Calgary on the map as a forward thinking, tech driven city with Geeky Summit – Alberta’s first women-focused tech conference.

Toh, founder of Chiq Geek, said the conference is meant to inspire women entrepreneurs and to teach them some knew skills.

The best way to inspire them? Show them that failure is not the end.

The theme is ‘celebrating imperfections.’

“That mindset of celebrating imperfection really helps our community build courage,” said Toh.

Take one of the main speakers at Geeky Summit – Nikki Durkin.

At 18, she started 99Dresses – an online fashion trading platform. It took off, she moved from her home in Australia to the Silicon Valley, raised capital and created a team around her.

Then, the company failed.

“She had spent four years of her life, uprooted herself, moved countries and then it was just gone,” said Toh. “So Nicky wrote this blog post about what it’s like to fail.”

The blog post went viral, and not only did Durkin pick herself up, but she’s already working on her next company.

Toh said what many people don’t realize is that failure is almost like a badge of honour in the startup community. Entrepreneurs rarely succeed on their first try, but successful ones take the skills they learned and apply them going forward.

Other speakers include Chelsea Klukas, a senior designer with Amazon, and Reena Bains, and engineer with Slack.

Geeky Summit takes place on Nov. 16 at Telus Spark. The morning will consists of speakers and fireside chats, while the evening will be filled with more hands-on, practical workshops.