Man dead of gunshot wound in SE Calgary

The Calgary Police Service says a man was shot and killed in the city’s southeast early Friday morning.



Det. Andy Nguyen said officers were called to the 2400 block of 47 Street SE for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m.



Neighbours had reporting hearing what they thought sounded like gunshots.



Nguyen said when police arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead from a gunshot wound.



Witnesses reported several men fleeing the scene in a four-door sedan. They are gathering more details on the make, model and colour of the vehicle.



The autopsy is scheduled for early next week and the victim’s name will be released at that time.



Nguyen could not say if the victim was known to police. The CPS Homicide Unit is on scene and investigating.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.