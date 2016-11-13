Adult industry banging as Calgary Taboo Show wraps up

Calgary BDSM

Calgary is home to a large BDSM community – interested in many different genres, from bondage to power exchange – where someone controls every aspect of your life.

Volunteers from the Calgary BDSM community ran The Dungeon at the Taboo show – and volunteer Rob Kreye said they had more people visit on the first day of this show, than they would at their height in years past.

“It’s just been packed every night – the show is talking about giving us more space next year,” he said.

Outside of the Taboo Show, Kreye estimates there are about 120 fetish groups in Calgary alone, all catering to different interests.

Just make sure to get to know and trust your partner(s) before you surrender your body to them.

Pole Junkies

Alternative fitness has been gaining serious traction for years now, and Pole Junkies said it sees a wide range of students.

“We pretty much have everybody – from 18 to students who are 52,” said Tori Glasman, manager.

Although Glasman admits the workout started in the strip club, it’s evolved to become a full-body exercise, that’s also fun to master.

“A lot of my students say they feel like their flying,” she said.

Pole Junkies has been active in Calgary since 2007, with multiple locations throughout Alberta.

Little Shop of Pleasures

Cheri Nelson, manager of Calgary’s Little Shop of Pleasures, said sales have been steadily increasing over the last four or five years.

“You wouldn’t think the recession has affected it at all,” Nelson said. “I’ve been doing this a really long time, and there’s generally a lot more people (now) talking about sex, younger generations and older generations.”

She said the most popular items right now are the womanizers and we-vibes, but the showstopper at the Taboo show was the Twerking Butt. It’s a life-like model of a butt, and it vibrates.

Boudoir Photography

Crystal Mitchell, with LLL Boudoir Photography, specializes in the sultry side of couple’s photo shoots.

“Couples do it to maybe spice up their marriage, or for an anniversary,” said Mitchell. Something to use as ‘material’ for their bedside table.”

Couples are becoming more open to taking these types of photos, according to Mitchell, as the dialogue around sex is changing in society. Couple’s talk about it more openly, and as a result, are more interested in celebrating it – through photo shoots, for example.

“Human-beings have sex, they enjoy being intimate and now we get to showcase it beautifully.”

Knautika

Making their debut were dancers Luna, Sarah Bella, Landon Waters and Cho, as Knautika – a special team put together just for the Taboo show.