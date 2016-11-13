Calgary Heroes: Cardiologist fights for community-centred care

Dr. Anmol Kapoor calls it a “heart failure tsunami.”

When the cardiologist opened the Advanced Cardiology clinic in 2011, he noticed a gap in resources for patients out in the community versus those in hospital.

“If you have five people in a room, it’s likely that one of them will have heart failure,” he said. “And there’s a lack of support happening in health care.”

With an aging population, heart failure is a growing disease and one of the leading causes of rehospitalization. All three of Calgary’s heart failure clinics are sitting inside hospitals, so Dr. Kapoor said there isn’t enough access to preventative help out in the city.

Those hospital clinics can serve approximately 15 per cent of the community, he said, which “leaves the majority of heart failure patients out in the community.”

So Dr. Kapoor decided to take matters into his own hands.

Last year, he opened the CHARM Clinic, Alberta’s only community-based heart failure clinic.

Through charitable donations and money out of his own pocket, the clinic teaches patients self-care through one-on-one meetings and check-ups with a nurse. Since the clinic’s inception, they’ve reached more than 200 patients.

“I don’t think there should be a price for a life and access to information,” he said.

“There are a lot of people from multiple languages and ethnicities living in the city, and they have economic barriers, language barriers and social barriers. They are not getting proper information. No one is looking after them. But I’m a doctor, so I asked, how can I help?”

Currently, if a family doctor suspects their patient has heart failure, they will refer the patient to a specialist. But Dr. Kapoor said the patients are often left waiting for months, in which time the condition can worsen.

At the CHARM Clinic, patients are seen within two weeks.

And this isn’t Dr. Kapoor’s first foray into the fight for community-based health care. Five years ago, he launched the DIL Walk Foundation with his wife, Raman Kapoor.

The charity’s main focus is awareness, using community events such as the annual DIL Walk, and language-diverse resources to keep the public informed. The grassroots initiative is completely volunteer-run and provides access to education, CPR training and free screenings.

“We have to think outside the box,” said Dr. Kapoor. “If you want to save costs at a hospital, we have to spend more money in the community, especially with chronic diseases. Somebody has to take action.”

To date, the DIL Walk Foundation has reached more than 20,000 people and spends $250,000 on the cause annually – the majority of which came straight from the Kapoor family.