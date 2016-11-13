Calgary mosque opens its doors to all

The Muslim community in Calgary wants you to take your shoes off, so you can let the love in.

The Ranchlands Mosque was vandalized about a month ago, which prompted the Islamic Association of North West Calgary (IANWC) to host an open house with the aim to further positive relationships between non-Muslim Calgarians and the Muslim community.

L.J. Stollery drove across the city to attend the event and make some new friends.

“Anytime we can learn about our neighbours, it’s important to do so,” Stollery said.

“Especially with what just happened in the U.S., the more we can learn – the better.”

According to the Muslim Council of Calgary (MCC), there are over 80,000 Muslims from diverse backgrounds living in Calgary.

Tables of food with traditional dishes from all corners of the broader Muslim community, including China and Africa, were set up inside the mosque for guests to eat. Conversation tables were available for attendees and volunteers to chat.

The event wrapped up with a Q&A panel, giving Calgarians the opportunity to ask any questions they wanted of the IANWC.

“We are open to talking about any and every question about Muslims and Islam,” said Muhammad Abbas, the director of outreach initiatives with the IANWC.

“We value our differences and strive to build a society where faith, culture, or ethnicity is never a question to someone’s Canadian identity, but rather a strong component of that identity.”

Abbas said it is essential to resist forces of division.

“We are proud to be Canadian. We are proud to be Muslim. We believe in love, respect and dignity for all, regardless of race, creed, or religion,” he said, quoting one of the IANWC’s key outreach initiatives.

Beenish Khurshid, the director of youth, women and communications with the IANWC, encouraged non-Muslims to get to know their Muslim neighbours.

“We encourage people to come see for themselves what Muslim-Canadian youth look like, people who were born and raised here and believe strongly in Canadian values, but also have a strong Muslim identity,” Khurshid said.