Calgary Police investigating after man found suffering gunshot wound in N.E.
Taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition where he has been uncooperative with police
Calgary Police are continuing their investigation, after finding a man suffering from gunshot wounds in Bridgeland Saturday night
At around 8:45 p.m. police were called to the 700 block of McDougall Road NE where the man, believed to be in his late 30s, suffered one gunshot wound to his upper torso.
Police believe the man may have been transported to the place where they found him.
He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition where he has been uncooperative with officers.
At this point, Calgary police say they don’t know if the man is known to police.
More information will be available as police continue their investigation.
