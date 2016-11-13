New task force to review role of Calgary's community associations

For years now, the city has been wrestling with where Community Associations (CAs) fit into the city.

A report last month from the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy said the city needs to do more to provide CAs stable funding, but the city has been quiet on the report’s recommendations.

Now a new initiative spearheaded by Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra may help CAs find their footing in the 21st Century.

Carra’s Community Representation Framework Project is seeking $250,000 from the city’s Council Innovation Fund. They money will be used by a task force to re-examine CAs and develop a new funding framework for their infrastructure.

He said many of the assets CAs oversee such as rinks and halls are nearing the end of their lifespans

“Our community groups are basically like slave labourers – working to keep our assets going,” said Carra, noting the CA positions are all volunteer.

The role of CAs gets even more cloudy in newer greenfield developments where there may also be a Residents’ Association.

Carra said one of the issues the task force working on the project will explore is how to create healthier communities that have more stable lifespans. He said rinks and schools should not fall empty as an entire neighbourhood loses its children after 20 years.

He noted that one of the authors of the School of Public Policy’s report, Jyoti Gondek, is on the task force.