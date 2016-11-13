Zero-Based Reviews scope to widen across Calgary's business units

The city’s latest zero-based review (ZBR) has found potential savings of $4.6 million, but administration is also making some adjustments in how it performs the business unit investigations.

This week the city’s priority and finance committee will get a look at the latest ZBR on Calgary Building Services.

The savings found were more modest than most past ZBRs - $4.6 million which should be realized over five years.

ZBRs have been conducted in seven business units across the city, and have found a total savings of $50 million in operational savings and capital cost avoidance.

Now as the city works towards its final eight ZBRs, administration is asking for the program be streamlined a bit, and is recommending changes that will help the reviews target larger problems that exist between the business units.

Coun. Ward Sutherland, vice chair of the city’s priority and finance committee, said the ZBRs will take a wider scope in coming years.

“I know we’re going to focus some major parts of the ZBR internally on the overhead of the actual corporation because we’re a large corporation,” said Sutherland.

While the report says the remaining ZBRs will focus on business units with smaller operating costs, they’re also the units with greater oversight and therefore the opportunity to drive “whole organization efficiency.”

The report also suggests that new performance measures will have to be developed that focus on outcome, and how Calgarians are better off as changes are made.

Sutherland said he’ll still be looking for dollar values as the reviews roll out.

“We have to have the hard dollar value,” he said. “It’s not worth investing the money if we don’t get a dollar return.”