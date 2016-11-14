Alberta government launches pilot project aimed at nutrition in schools

Healthy learners are productive learners is the message the Alberta government wants to send in a new pilot project focused on healthy eating.

The government announced Monday the launch of a new school pilot program in 14 school boards across the province that “coordinates training from kindergarten to work so all Albertans have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing economy,” a statement read.

The selected school boards are required to demonstrate how their program fits in Alberta Nutrition Guidelines for Children and Youth and must include a healthy eating education component as part of the pilot.

In total, 10 rural school boards and four urban ones have been asked to choose one K-6 school to participate in the pilot. The boards were chosen based on socio-economic status data from Statistics Canada.

Each of the 14 school boards will receive a $250,000 grant in funding for the pilot. The cost of the entire program is funded from Alberta Education’s existing budget.

According to the province, results from the pilot will help shape nutrition programs for schools in the province for next year.

School boards chosen by the province to participate include: