Calgary musician shops local for music video

Musician Ruben Young is propping Calgary up to ‘Take Her Down.’

The founder of 50 Days YYC – a 2015 festival that featured a new local musical act every day for 50 days – has released his first pop single, and as expected, it highlights all sorts of Calgary talent.

First off, Young is a young Calgarian, working on releasing his Bad Habits EP early next year.

The song, Take Her Down, is a collaboration with local producer Steve Rokosh and mixed at OCL studios.

The video is shot in the city and stars Calgarian actress and dancer Bree Wasylenko, former finalist on So You Think You Can Dance.

“I envisioned her playing the lead role and I was so excited she could actually do it,” said Young. “She was kind of the first piece, and then came the O2 Dance Company.”

The O2 dancers created the choreography, and 12 dancers took part in the video, wearing costumes designed by Louanna Murphy – again, a local designer.

Young said the video itself is a four-minute mind game of love, told in the abstract by Young and the dancers. It begins with Young tied to a chair, being held by Wasylenko.

“She sets me free, I chase her – but then the dancers represent the mind game,” he said. “They stop me as soon as I get close.”

Young believes Calgary is brimming with talent that’s worth showcasing – and it makes for an incredibly fun time collaborating.