Calgary police worried for child passenger of truck that fled from officer

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help after a truck with a child in the passenger seat fled from police on Monday.

An officer spotted a truck stopped at the curb facing west in the inside lane of the McKenzie Towne roundabout at about 11 a.m.

The officer pulled over and activated his lights to warn traffic. As he walked towards the truck, he saw a young girl approximately 10 to 13 years old in the passenger seat who appeared visibly upset.

As the officer asked the driver to roll down the window, the truck took off on westbound Mackenzie Boulevard, then north on QEII, before taking the off ramp for 130 Avenue eastbound, where it struck a car waiting for a pedestrian to cross.

It was least seen heading eastbound on 130 Avenue SE.

The truck is described as a dirty, blue Dodge Ram with a dirt-covered B.C. license plate. The first letter in the license plate is believed to be a D. The truck will have front-end damage from the collision.

The driver is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 35 to 40 years old, with long dirty-blonde hair and a slender build.

Officers would like to check on the welfare of the child in the vehicle and would like to speak to the driver about the incident.