Bill 29 brings much needed modernization to Alberta on gender issues

Calgary’s non-binary community will be able to indicate their gender with a third-option “X” on government documents, if the federal government follows Alberta’s lead.

The Vital Statistics and Life Events Modernization Act, or Bill 29, was introduced last week by minister of Service Alberta Stephanie McLean, and includes an amendment which will allow Albertans who identify as neither male or female to represent their gender with an “X” on government issued documents, such as marriage or birth certificates.

“For me personally, it’s a big deal,” said Beck Paterson, a non-binary university student in Calgary. “It’s important to be validated and supported,” they said.

“When I go somewhere and have to show my identification, it outs me. Indicating my gender with an “X” outs me as a non-binary person, but it’s on my terms.”

Identifying as non-binary is different for everyone, according to Paterson.

“For me, it means I have a relationship with masculinity and femininity, but I don’t feel defined by either. I would never say I don’t have a gender, I just feel like my gender is all-encompassing.”

They said the bill is a good step in the right direction, but added the fight to include non-binary individuals is “far from over.”

“People are going to think what they want to think,” Paterson said. “It’s hard to engage with people whose minds are already set, but with more visibility and education, they might be willing to learn.”

The change would only take effect if the federal government decides to change gender indicators on federal documents, like passports.

“I think it’s a very important bill,” said Aria Ehren, a full-time student and trans-rights activist.

“There’s a strong possibility the government will enact measures to include non-binary Canadians. (This bill) has the greatest implications for things like the census, where certain members of our community are not currently represented, because they are not enumerated. We don’t know how they’re affected by income disparity, job loss, or other factors.”

Alberta is the first province in Canada to introduce the “X” gender marker on vital records.

Bill 29 introduces a variety of amendments, including one that allows midwives to register a birth. There are also amendments to the rules surrounding access to vital records, such as birth certificates.

Ehren says the provincial government has a good relationship with the trans-community.