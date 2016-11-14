Officials rescue six hikers from mountain near Pincher Creek

A 35-year-old woman with serious injuries was rescued from the side of a mountain near Pincher Creek Monday morning in a coordinated effort by RCMP and experts from the nearby provincial and national parks.

Pincher Creek RCMP say six hikers were on Mt. Haig Sunday when they ran into trouble. An emergency locator beacon was activated and two 911 calls were made around 3:15 p.m.

Crews from Waterton National Parks Public Safety, Kananaskis Provincial Park Public Safety and Banff National Park located the group.

Five hikers were evacuated out Sunday evening, but the injured hiker couldn't be airlifted out because of the weather.

One public safety officer from Waterton Lakes National Park stayed with the hiker in an emergency tent through the night.