$10 million investment in new affordable child care spaces for Alberta
Approximately 18 new Early Learning and Child Care Centres will be opening creating 1,000 new spaces for Alberta children.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
In an effort to meet their election promise of making child care more affordable and accessible for Alberta’s families, the government has announced their plans for a $10 million investment into the child care industry.
The $10 million will be used to support the development of up to 18 new Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Centres— resulting in an estimated 1,000 new child care spaces— with the aim of creating more affordable and accessible child care by capping fees at $25 a day (with lower income subsidies available).
Minister of human services
“It was one of our campaign
Sabir said there are five outcomes the ELCCs will focus
One of the gaps Sabir said Human Services hopes to address with the creation of the new ELCCs is to offer flexible childcare for parents working shift work or part-time jobs outside of regular
“We want to make sure there are programs available that address that gap and that will be flexible depending on the needs of the parents,” he said.
The initiative will also implement an early learning child care curriculum at the facilities and offer supports for children with diverse needs and disabilities.
Each of the new ELCC
Of the $10 million, Sabir said $1 million would be used for research looking at the “potential for growth” of the program.
It's expected that this program will create roughly 230 new jobs.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Krause Encounters
Forget uniting the right, Alberta, it's time for politics to coalesce in the middle
-
Urban Compass Calgary