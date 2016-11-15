$10 million investment in new affordable child care spaces for Alberta

In an effort to meet their election promise of making child care more affordable and accessible for Alberta’s families, the government has announced their plans for a $10 million investment into the child care industry.

The $10 million will be used to support the development of up to 18 new Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Centres— resulting in an estimated 1,000 new child care spaces— with the aim of creating more affordable and accessible child care by capping fees at $25 a day (with lower income subsidies available).

Minister of human services Ifran Sabir said the investment is very important for Albertans as well as the government.

“It was one of our campaign platform promises that we wanted to provide Alberta families affordable, accessible and quality childcare, so this is a very exciting day for us,” he said.

Sabir said there are five outcomes the ELCCs will focus on: space creation, affordability, quality, program evaluation and addressing system gaps.

One of the gaps Sabir said Human Services hopes to address with the creation of the new ELCCs is to offer flexible childcare for parents working shift work or part-time jobs outside of regular day care hours. He said one way of achieving this will be by making sure care is in accessible places like hospitals and other public buildings.

“We want to make sure there are programs available that address that gap and that will be flexible depending on the needs of the parents,” he said.

The initiative will also implement an early learning child care curriculum at the facilities and offer supports for children with diverse needs and disabilities.

Each of the new ELCC centres will get up to $500,000 in funding in the first year, with the opportunity to get two more years of funding. The locations of the centers will be chosen to target areas of highest demand.

Of the $10 million, Sabir said $1 million would be used for research looking at the “potential for growth” of the program.

Non-profits wishing to apply to be considered as one of the 18 centres must fill out an expression of interest form by Jan. 20, 2017. The final decisions will be made by April 2017, and Sabir said he hopes to see the program in effect later that month.