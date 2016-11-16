Calgary testing new tech for snow clearing this winter

When the snow is falling this winter, the City of Calgary wants to make it rain real-time data for all the drivers looking to hit the roads.

Although the city has had maps in past years with real-time location of its plows, this year they’ve added a new feature that shows work completed.

“If you’re looking at your neighbourhood or you’re looking at your route to work, you can see exactly where the plows have been in the city, and you can see if your route is complete,” said Brittany Kustra, spokeswoman for Roads.

Colour coded lines will show if the plow completed a road less than an hour ago, more than an hour ago, or more than two hours ago.

Bill Biensch, maintenance manager for roads, explained how the city will also be trying some new-old technology on its plows - a broom and a squeegee.

One of the city’s plows will be outfitted with a special broom on the front, for lighter, dryer snow.

They’ll also be testing a rubber blade on one of the under-body plows. Biensch said rubber blades will allow for a closer cut, leaving less snow on the road.

“If we can take all of the snow and the water off the road surface, then we don’t have to put down any materials (salt or sand),” said Biensch