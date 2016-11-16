Provincial funding for interchange at 212 Avenue and Deerfoot still a possibility

Neither the city nor the MLA for Calgary-South East have given up hope on getting an interchange built for Deerfoot trail at 212 Avenue SE

Coun. Shane Keating thinks the province is coming around on building the interchange.

“The minister was willing to have another look at it,” said Keating, adding that Transportation Minister Brian Mason had meet with officials from Brookfield about how they could help the project along with a $10 million contribution, or about one-fifth of the cost.

The city has also committed $10 million in funding, and will foot the province’s $30 million up front if it can get a timeline for payback from the province.

Keating said Brookfield wants to make sure roads are ready for increased development in Cranston and Seton.

Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser held an open house in Cranston Wednesday night to discuss the matter with constituents.

“It’s really an info session to let them know what we have to date,” said Fraser. “I’ve heard it’s taking up to an hour to get out of the community – which is crazy.”

Fraser is also optimistic about the province getting behind the interchange.