Calgarian Pokemon champion taking a Chancey on new game

Calgarian Bennet Piercy is dusting off the Pokeballs for another journey to become the very best, like no one ever was.

Piercy is the 2015 Senior Division National Pokemon Champion (admit it – you’d love to have that title on your resume) and now he’s picking up the Nintendo 3DS again for the Nov. 18 launch of the new Pokemon games: Sun and Moon.

Now we’re not talking Pokemon Go here. Although the mobile game has exploded in popularity, traditional Pokemon games are still as popular as ever, and Piercy is excited to dig deep into the surprisingly complex battle systems of the new games.

“I’ve played it since I was a kid, so there’s a bit of nostalgia there, but what really I’m into right now is that the battling has so much strategy in it, there’s unique element to it that a lot of games don’t have,” he said.

The Pokemon in these games even have hidden EV and IV stats that the pros make use of – in addition to using elements types against each other – to reign supreme.

But if all you want to do is collect Pikachu’s, there’s certainly enough cool monsters to Charmander your pants off in the new game. In fact, Sun and Moon will feature remixes of the original 150 Pokemon – the very same featured in Pokemon Go – making it easy for new gamers to step in.

And they have.

Piercy said there’s a strong Pokemon scene in Calgary. Events for both the video games and the card game are happening almost bi-weekly, and since Pokemon Go, an Onyx-spected number of kids and adults have been joining the circuit.

And although Piercy has is already hand-picking a perfectly trained, well-manicured team, he said it’s perfectly acceptable to Mankey-around with a team of six Jigglypuffs.

“It’s pretty light hearted. It doesn’t matter if you’re experienced or not, everyone’s there to have a good time and just have fun,” he said.

With the new game just launching, the next Pokemon gamer gathering is only days away on Nov. 20, at Metal Galaxy.