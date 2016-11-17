Calgary businesses rally against new natural health product regulations

Calgary’s natural health product retailers are fighting new, national regulations that would take the framework of over-the-counter drugs – and apply it to their natural products.

Community Natural Foods on 10 Ave SW is hosting town hall meeting on Friday with MP Kent Hehr and Canadian Health Food Association president Helen Long.

It’s a complex issue, but assistant general manager Adam Martin distilled it to a few key points.

The new regulations will split natural health products into two steams: low risk and high risk.

Low risk, for example, is a product like turmeric. Currently, stores can list the health benefits of turmeric – like that it’s good for inflammation.

“In this new proposed framework, I can only tell you that it’s turmeric,” said Martin.

There will also be a disclaimer on the product that says Health Canada has not approved the effectiveness of the product.

“It’s basically a bit of a hands-off approach to regulation,” Martin added.

On the higher risk end of the product, like with Omega 3 or fishoils, retailers can make a claim that it supports cardiovascular health. That’s based off different types of evidence, like traditional uses in Chinese or Arabic medicines, as well as a number of studies and open trials.

“In this new proposed framework, in order to make that claim, they would be looking for pharmaceutical-style evidence, like a double-blind placebo controlled study.”

In the current framework, which was introduced in 2004, Martin said natural health products are seen as different from food and drugs, and were regulated as such.

Under the new framework, it will create a burden on retailers the place a ton of money into meeting these restrictions. However, unless pharmaceutical drugs, they can’t patent their products efficiently – anyone can go get the ingredients from their local grocery store and make their own batch, making it so it’s not worth the investment for the creators of these natural health products.

Martin feels this will mean less natural alternatives on the shelves, forcing more people to rely on pharmaceuticals.