Community Kitchen of Calgary struggling with increase in demand

Calgary is hungry for affordable, yet healthy food.

The annual Hunger Count report from Food Banks Canada, released on Nov. 15, found that Alberta has seen a 136 per cent increase of people accessing food banks since 2008.

The Community Kitchen Program of Calgary (CKP) helps food-insecure individuals and families access healthy food, and develop the skills to prepare their own affordable meals.

There are several programs under the CKP, aimed at teaching nutrition in schools, redistributing food that would otherwise be thrown out from stores, and enabling Calgarians to save money by organizing a batch cook and taking home the portions they need.

Typically, the CKP helps low-income families, university students, seniors, and other food-insecure people.

Over the past two years, the demographic has been changing.

“It isn’t just people in poverty that are accessing our programs. These are people who have lost their jobs recently,” said Sundae Nordin, CEO of the CKP.

Nordin said the Good Food Box program has seen the largest increase, with 46 per cent greater demand this year compared to last.

A Good Food Box, filled with fruit and vegetables, can be purchased for 48 per cent lower than grocery prices.

According to Nordin, food and monetary donations are down, and resources are limited.

“Some days are harder than others, we’re trying to accommodate what we can,” she said.

“It’s not about getting food to the table, it’s about getting good, healthy food to the table.”

Brian Himmelreich has worked with the CKP for 23 years, and seen the benefits first hand.

He described helping a client who broke her ankle, leaving her unable to work at her two part-time jobs. The woman was faced with the choice of buying food or paying rent for her empty apartment.

“You have to have hope, right? But she didn’t even have that,” Himmelreich said.

He said when people receive their food, they often tear up with relief.

“It’s not always about the food, it’s also about having someone that cares, and having a place to turn,” said Himmelreich.