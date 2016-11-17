Five peope injured in serious collision on Calgary's 16 Avenue NE

Police and EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on 16 Avenue NE just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

EMS officials say five ambulances were required when two sedans collided. Three males, all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were ejected from one of the vehicles.

All three were taken to Foothills Medical Centre with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman from the second vehicle, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were taken to Rockyview General Hospital with minor injuries.