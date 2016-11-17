Independent review ordered by PC party into Sandra Jansen bullying allegations

Alberta's Progressive Conservative party will have an independent review of bullying allegations brought forth during their recent policy conference in Red Deer, in the midst of an alleged breach of delegate selection rules in Edmonton.

Two female candidates, Sandra Jansen and Donna-Kennedy Glans, withdrew from the PC leadership race earlier this month, with Jansen citing bullying and harassment as one of the primary reasons. Jansen said she experienced the attacks via social media and also during the Red Deer PC conference.

On Thursday, PC party president Katherine O'Neill said they would implement a formal complaints process through their Leadership Election Committee.

O'Neill said they want to formalize the process to ensure the allegations are handled in a confidential and professional manner.

"We take these concerns seriously and from the onset, we have set the bar high with respect to having an open, honest, fair and transparent leadership election," a statement from O'Neill read.

The statement goes on to say that the process will engage an "independent third party" to conduct a formal review of the harassment allegations. O'Neill said that once the review is complete, the party's board of directors would meet to make a decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, the first scheduled delegate selection meeting was to be held Nov. 16, according to the PC party statement, in the constituency of Edmonton-Ellerslie.

At that time, an alleged breach of the delegate selection meeting rules was brought forth to the Party's Chief Returning Officer. An investigation is underway into the allegations and the party will decide on any action.

Four candidates have confirmed their bid for the PC leadership, including: Jason Kenney, Stephen Khan, Byron Nelson and Richard Starke.