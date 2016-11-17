Neighbour alerts fire department to basement blaze in Calgary’s northeast
Crews kept fire contained to basement of a single home on Castlebrook Way
A neighbor is being credited with calling the fire department to a house fire in the 100 block of Castlebrook Way NE.
The neighbor called 911 shortly after 1 p.m. and fire crews arrived to find thick black smoke coming from the home.
Crews were able to search the home and determined it was unoccupied. The fire was brought under control and all fire damage was limited to the basement.
There was smoke damage throughout the house, but no injuries were reported and there was no damage to neighbouring homes.
An investigator was on scene Thursday afternoon to determine the cause of the fire.
