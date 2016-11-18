'From an early age I knew what gender I wasn't:' Transgender activist Aalayna Spence

One morning when Aalayna Spence was 17, she woke up to several people banging on her door. Upon opening it, she was punched several times in the face by a group of young adults.

She hadn’t yet started her transition, but Spence was already facing violence for being different. For being transgender.

Fast forward to the present, Spence is now an activist for the transgender community, and helped initiate the Transgender Awareness Week at Mount Royal University.

“What I want to do with my activism is show LGBTQ youth that it’s okay to be visible, and we are stronger if we stand together,” she said.

Ruthlessly bullied in elementary school, Spence has battled depression since the age of 12, and gender dysphoria throughout her life.

Spence was in middle school the first time she thought of suicide.

“All I wanted to do was take my own life. If I was so wrong, and this world couldn’t accept me, why would I continue?”

The Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), an international day of mourning and celebration of transgender lives that have been lost to violence, is Nov. 20. Spence is speaking at two TDOR events being held in Calgary.

“Since the inception of the TDOR, we continue to see far too many people die on an annual basis as a result of their gender identity,” said Amelia Marie Newbert, co-president of Trans Equality Society of Alberta and one of the organizers of Calgary’s TDOR.

A singer and dancer from a young age, Spence didn’t grow up even knowing what transgender meant.

“I didn’t grow up knowing I was born in the wrong body, but from an early age I knew what gender I wasn’t,” she said.

At the age of 18, Spence came out as transgender to her mother.

“She said I’m right behind you, and it was like I could breathe again,” Spence said.

Within a matter of months, she had met with a psychiatrist and endocrinologist, and began hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Newbert says Calgary’s attitude towards transgender and gender-diverse people has come a long way in the past several years.

“I do think we’re starting to see inclusivity and acceptance become quite prevalent…but I think there’s still deep-rooted, systematic ways transgender people are discriminated against, particularly their ability to equitably access services and opportunities,” said Newbert.