Livery advisory committee says no thanks to Calgary's Uber-enabling bylaw changes

Don't change the livery bylaw, and give us more taxi plates.

That's the advice Calgary's Livery And Transportation Advisory (LTAC) decided after they went through and voted piece by piece to amend administration's update to livery bylaws.

In the end, the advisory committee, which isn't a decision-making body, opted to test council on their will to put off regulatory changes for 90 days while 222 taxi plates are prepped to be road ready. In addition, they suggested council scrap administration's new fee structure option in favour of the original bylaw.

"These recommendations will go forward to council, to ultimately make a decision," said Chief Livery Inspector Mario Henriques. "If council approves these recommendations, it would be a 90-day delay (before new TNC licensing fees launch)."

If it sounds brutal, it was. The meeting, which was scheduled to run from 10:00 a.m. onwards, ran until 5:30 p.m. Members discussed the complexities of offering accessible taxi services, pondered the merits of a taxi system overhaul in the face of industry-shifting services like Uber and Lyft and the benefits and shortfalls of giving vehicles-for-hire identifying decals. Some members were concerned about consumers flagging down the TNC vehicle, which is against the bylaw.

"What's exciting about TNCs entering the market is taxis also want to reframe the licensing structure and reframe the application structure," said Henriques. "We've told taxis all along that we'd be happy to look at that and start working immediately to improve the system as well."



Apart from brokers and drivers, for the first time ever the meeting was graced by a person who claimed to be a "joe blow," run of the mill consumer to sit through the arduous meeting and have his say. His stance on the whole thing? It's a weird process, he doesn't quite get it, but thinks there shouldn't be taxi plates at all.

Roger Richard with Associated Cabs tends to agree, he wants to see a "level playing field" and if that means giving the taxi industry unlimited access to plates, that's what he wants to see.

"Why create restrictions on our side?" said Richard. "If we're going to be restricted to numbers, TNCs should be the same...let us do our business."

Richard was sporting stickers, which a number of other Associated drivers donned for the meeting. One read "YES 318 taxi plates now," and the other, which was in purple, read "Mayor Nenshi NO backroom DEALS."