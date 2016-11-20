Alberta undergraduate students can publish research thanks to Alberta Journal

Anthony Killick was completing his undergraduate degree and racing in cross-country ski competitions when he began his research on cross-country skiing.

For the then-24-year-old who had an interest in researching skiers for his graduate degree, publishing his undergraduate research was key to future grants, funding and overall experience.

Which is why the Journal of Undergraduate Research in Alberta (JURA), helped Killick through the often intensive publishing process in order to help lay the groundwork for his future work in ski racing.

As the only one of its kind in Alberta, JURA puts undergraduates through an intensive process of peer-reviews and editing in order to give students a ‘leg-up’ in becoming part of the actual research community.

According to Stacy Gibson of JURA, because undergraduates are working on projects for four months, why not get something out of all that work.

“Publications are basically the currency for showing that you’ve done work and research. We really wanted to be able to provide a platform for students to do that” said Gibson.

According to Killick, his entire four-page research paper on the metabolic cost of two different techniques cross-country skiers use, took him an entire summer to complete. But he adds the experience was incredibly worthwhile.

“I learned a lot, everything was new to me. I had to figure it all out. Everything took longer than it should have - I’d say it was almost like a full-time job,” said Killick.

“When you’re considering going on from undergrad-type research to something that you might apply in grad school, you want to have if possible some experience writing (research) up and putting it all together because that's an important skill to have.”