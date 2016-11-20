Calgary council's mid-cycle adjustments may offer up financial relief

Councillors are taking a break from approving secondary suites at this week’s council meeting to look at the city budget for mid-cycle adjustments.



As the city’s current four-year plan was crafted during boom times, councillors have been looking for ways to keep the city on track while adjusting to the realties of the downturn.



Administration has come up with four potential ways to give Calgarians relief in the form of tax relief, lower user fees on city services, investments in special initiatives and a new plan to invest in capital infrastructure.



Coun. Ward Sutherland said the capital infrastructure plan will be one of the biggest discussions for council.



The city wants to re-examine how it works with other levels of government as well as public institutions and the private sector to make the wisest investments of infrastructure.



One of the ways it’s doing this is to look at geographical districts, such as the inland port and logistics district near the airport, or the cultural and entertainment district on the east side of the downtown.



Sutherland noted that the city’s number one unfunded project is a new fieldhouse.



“That conversation will come up – should we look at a fieldhouse now?” he said.



The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation has been pitching the idea of including the fieldhouse in its CalgaryNEXT arena proposal, so the conversation will undoubtedly come up this week.



Coun. Evan Woolley, whose ward would contain either CalgaryNEXT or the Plan B proposal at the Stampede Grounds, welcomes the big picture view the city is taking in the capital investment plan.



“What we had in the past is that we just had different departments running through their own departmental priorities. Sometimes those didn’t line up,” said Woolley. “What were doing here is starting to look at packages of investments.”



He said it’s the bigger picture planning that had him hesitate to come up with a Green Line Alignment in the downtown.



“These decisions have to be made in the context of other infrastructure plans that are in place, and I really like where this is going,” said Woolley.