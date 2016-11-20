Calgary students challenged to reimagine empty downtown office space

A downtown office space could soon be home to a Costco sampling vendor, a puppy room or even an adult playground thanks to ideas from Calgary post-secondary students.

As part of a challenge called Vivacity to revisit the stereotype of office spaces in the core, students are being given the opportunity to implement their imaginative ideas in real life. On Friday and Saturday, students were given only 24 hours to come up with an idea and plan to creatively revisit working environments.

“This is a real issue for Calgary right now, but it also presents a real opportunity for how to reimagine what happens in the downtown core.” said Soots.

Over the next few months, students will be implementing their ideas into three floors of an office space in Calgary provided by Aspen Properties.

According to Lena Soots of Vivacity, the project came about while thinking about the problems the city is facing. After talking with Calgary Economic Development and other businesses in the city, they had three questions; how to diversify the economy, how to bring vibrancy downtown and how young people could help shape that in designing a city they want to be in.

Students from the 24 hour challenge will then be registered for a course at Mount Royal University to further implement their idea where they will engage with the community and stakeholders to explore learnings and opportunities that emerged from the student work.

With more than 100 applications submitted from students to participate in the program, 45 students from six different post-secondary institutions were selected. Soots said it’s clear young people want to help the city’s poor economy.

Lorenzo Lobello is one of the mentors helping students refine their ideas. As a student who is graduating in April, Lobello is confident this project will help give businesses in Calgary valuable information to help reimagine work environments to draw in young minds.

As a student of Mount Royal University graduating in April, Lobello said he wants to stay in the city. He said it’s projects like Vivacity that will help pull Calgary out of it’s economic slug.