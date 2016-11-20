Immigrant artist discovers Calgary through pencil and pad

Artist Jonara Oliveira is on constant watch for the sketchy parts of Calgary.

She means that in the most literal sense – since 2015 Oliveira has always travelled with a sketchbook and pen to document the city.

This weekend, she held her first ever art exhibition, featuring more than a year’s worth of art centred around coffee shops, CTrains, architecture and more.

She originally immigrated to Calgary in 2014 from Brazil, and began using art as a way to explore.

“It was part of this process to become part of the city – not just an immigrant but to feel I belong here,” she said.

She didn’t want to document anything you’d find on a post card. Instead, Oliveira sought out the little moments between Calgarians and what it means to live in this city.

Mostly, she saw other immigrants adapting to their new lives.

“People do their best to feel comfortable in this place, that’s why I saw – people want to belong,” she smiled. “When I see people in the streets, some people are still struggling to be part of that, but you can see some people are very well adapted because it’s such a welcoming city. For me, people have received me with open arms.”

Coffee shops are her favourite, because people are so calm and relaxed – it’s like witnessing the city’s embrace.

The CTrain, on the other hand, is a bit more frantic. People are always on the move, thinking about where they’ve been or we’re they’re going, or tired or worried, trying to get through the trip.

She notices people’s reactions to architecture – how some react to the city’s towering offices or Plus 15s, while others pay them no mind.

Much of it is what she encounters on the way to the grocery store, or just going about her usual routine.

“I like to draw on-site when I’m walking, so I feel the atmosphere when I’m drawing.”

While it’s made her a better artist, it’s given her a pulse to the city’s beat.

“I feel like I’m part of the city now,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”