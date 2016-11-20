Paperwork and payments highlighted at Startup Calgary Launch Party

Calgary’s startup companies are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with.

At the annual Startup Calgary Launch Party, which celebrates the city’s newest entrepreneurial endeavours, more than 700 people came out to see what was disrupt the status quo in 2016.

The People’s Choice Award went to a company called Paper, which automates legal paperwork for startups. Its aim to save young companies money on legal fees, such as incorporating, by having it run through their online platform. Users simply input their data, like adding new investors, and the platform makes sure everything is legal and filed.

The platform is expected to launch with its full corporate package in January.

Adrian Camara, CEO and co-founder of Paper, said it’s a great experience not just to be recognized, but for so many young companies to get together.

“In a big city, people inevitably end up getting siloed – to a certain extent – so it’s good to bring all those people together to form these connections,” he said. “And also to allow these early stage companies to show off what they’re doing.”

He added it also allows their peers to poke, prod and ask questions about what Calgary’s young innovators are doing.

Money lending company ZayZoon was named the One to Watch, for it’s future potential.

ZayZoon gives users access to their worked hours before their next paycheque. They partner with payroll providers, and let employees get cash before their next paycheque is actually issued.

Paper won thousands in in-kind prizes, like office space and free marketing services, while ZayZoon won a private lunch with top ATB executives and tickets to Traction Conference.