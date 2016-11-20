News / Calgary

Photos: Stamps pull off decisive win in Western Final

Top the BC Lions 42-15 at McMahon Stadium to advance to Grey Cup final

Jerome Messam is tackled by one of the B.C. Lions at the Western Final on Sunday.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Anthony Parker rejects a tackle during the 2016 Western Final at McMahon Stadium.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Quarterback Andrew Buckley throws a pass.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam celebrates winning the Western Final on Sunday evening at McMahon Stadium over the BC Lions with a score of 42-15.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Celebratory selfies all around after the win.

Candice Ward / For Metro

