Provincial government raises transgender pride flag in Calgary

For the first time in Alberta’s history, the transgender pride flag triumphed above the McDougall Centre in Calgary. The flag, which is striped blue, pink, and white, was raised as a symbol of solidarity from the provincial government.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi officially proclaimed Nov. 20 to be Calgary’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, though the community has been gathering to mourn lives lost to transphobic violence for the past ten years. Internationally, the day has been observed for the past 17 years.

Calgarians gathered at the McDougall Centre alongside politicians from several parties, including MLA Sandra Jansen from Calgary North-West, and MP Kent Hehr from Calgary Centre.

“This is a symbol of the increased recognition of transgender lives by the provincial government,” said Angela Reid, co-president of the Trans Equality Society of Alberta (TESA).

A moment of silence was observed before Reid raised the flag.

“(The violence is) becoming harder to explain away,” Reid said, noting that North America has some troubling statistics.

Brazil has the highest rate of transgender or gender-diverse individuals being murdered in 2016, with 42 documented cases, according to TransRespect Versus Transphobia (TvT), which monitors incidents of transphobic violence worldwide. Mexico and the U.S. are the second and third deadliest countries for transgender people, with 18 and nine murders in 2016, respectively.

“Unfortunately the areas with the greatest amount of anti-trans violence are not making a lot of progress,” Reid noted.

Canada has had five deaths related to transphobic violence since 2008.

“There’s so many people in our community who end up dead or hurting themselves, so it’s really important for us to be keep being visible, so other trans people can see they have a safe place to exist in,” said Cameron Nicholson, 26, who uses the pronouns he and him.

Nicholson said there has been a shift in Calgary’s attitude towards gender-diverse individuals over the past ten years.