Alberta could face economic costs by phasing out coal: Coal Association of Canada

The Coal Association of Canada has said Alberta could face major economic costs by phasing out coal power by the year 2030.

On Monday, the federal government announced they’ll be accelerating the transition from coal power to clean energy by 2030 that will reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than five megatons.

According to the federal government, provinces are able to phase out coal entirely and replace it with lower greenhouse gas emitting sources or they can use carbon capture and storage technology.

But Robin Campbell, president of Canada’s Coal Association, said taxpayers in Alberta will pay the price.

“I would suggest that it’s going to cost the taxpayer a lot more money going forward and the whole energy file from a power standpoint will probably turn on its head,” said Campbell.

The Notley government previously announced its promise to end coal-fired electricity by 2030 as part of an effort to promote a larger climate-change plan that was outlined last year. The plan includes a broad-based carbon tax beginning in January.

Details for Alberta’s coal phase-out plan are scheduled to be announced later this fall.

But Campbell said that he doesn’t believe the government will be able to meet the 2030 deadline. Campbell said with negotiations between the provincial government and businesses over stranded assets and lost revenue, there’s “too much to be done,” to meet the date.

Shannon Phillips, Alberta’s environment minister said Monday the province is currently negotiating with the remaining six plants in the province to meet the deadline. Phillips said the federal government's announcement shows the province is ahead of other jurisdictions.

“What (this) announcement shows is that Alberta are policy makers rather than policy takes,” said Phillips.

Nonetheless, Campbell said the government has not consulted the association but he said he would be happy to work with the government on a strategy.

Instead, Campbell said Canada should be investing in technologies that could be used around the world to reduce emissions in developing countries rather than turn on a power generation that supplied approximately 40 per cent of the world’s electricity.