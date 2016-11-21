Calgary councillors to pitch 2017 business tax fix

For businesses expecting a hit while they’re down, two councillors are proposing a pick-me-up.



This week city hall is chalk-full of budgetary deliberations, and what’s on the table could give Calgarians a tax break for 2017 – but because of property assessments and the tough times in the city’s core, businesses surrounding may have to pick up the tab.



But Couns. Diane Colley-Urquhart, and Peter Demong have worked with administration to come up with backfill for businesses feeling the financial pinch in the shifting economy.



“It’s a rainy day fund, and there’s sort of a hurricane happening now,” said Colley-Urquhart. She said it’s absolutely essential council does what it can to stimulate the economy and not make things worse.



“I asked myself, why should these other small businesses be penalized at a time when people really need their jobs and businesses are trying to hold it together and survive,” she said.



She said administration has estimated it would cost $20 million to backfill any businesses that see a tax increase in 2017. Money would be taken from the fiscal stability fund, which is sitting at more than $400 million.



Zero is a nice sounding number, but when the city calculates taxes based on property value assessments, it’s a moving target. This means only residences, and businesses with the same average assessment value will pay their 2016 tax rate in 2017.



Because vacancy rates in the downtown are pushing 20 per cent, non-residential property values have decreased accordingly. That means values outside of the core went up, and administration estimates some businesses will see a 5 per cent increase in property values.



It’s important to note that property taxes would actually be going up 1.5 per cent, and if approved, the city’s going to perform a one-time rebate to citizens, which is where the “zero” comes from.



Colley-Urquhart and Demong’s proposal is similar to one made by Coun. Evan Woolley in January. His proposal included giving small businesses a $30 million tax break for 2016 and another $30 million in 2017. Council put off that decision due to other considerations.



Woolley said council heard his proactive solution in January, and now are looking at similar reactive approaches.



"If we want to be serious about small business we need to use serious dollars, we have the money to be serious," he said.