Siksika Council candidate sees place for Indigenous youth in Calgary

Carlin Black Rabbit wants to make the transition from a reserve to the concrete jungle easier.

Black Rabbit, 24, is running for a spot on Siksika’s Chief & Council. He said he is possibly the youngest candidate to ever run for the First Nation’s council.

“What motivated me to run in this campaign was (the desire) to advocate for all Siksika people,” Black Rabbit said.

“I want to be that voice for people who are moving forward.”

Of the approximately 8,000 members of Siksika Nation, Black Rabbit estimates about 3,000 live in Calgary.

Finding an apartment, paying a damage deposit, and securing a job is a challenge for the many young people of Siksika who move to the city.

“They don’t teach us these things in school,” Black Rabbit said, referring to skills such as budgeting, resume building, and applying to post-secondary education programs.

When Black Rabbit decided he wanted to go to university, the response he got was blunt.

“The school counsellor at my high school in Siksika told me that (post-secondary) couldn’t happen if I was on reserve,” he said.

He transferred to Strathmore High School, where he was taken on tours of universities and given career-counselling.

It was a life-changing opportunity.

“They’re the ones that really invested in me and got me on the right path,” Black Rabbit said, adding it was hard to leave his friends and the familiarity of Siksika.

“But the reserve doesn’t offer the classes we need to get to (post-secondary).”

Black Rabbit was born in Calgary and moved to Siksika when he was nine. When he was 18 and returned to attend Mount Royal University, he struggled to navigate the city.

“The programs are there, but I don’t think (the city is) reaching out to people like they should be. People don’t know about the programs available to them,” he said.

If elected, Black Rabbit plans to support more efforts to educate youth on Siksika about urban life skills, so they are better prepared to succeed in the city.

He wants to develop a strategic plan with Mayor Naheed Nenshi to improve the access and awareness of resources available to those moving to Calgary.

Black Rabbit also wants to improve relationships between non-Indigenous people and First Nations, and disrupt negative stereotypes about his people.

“Downtown Calgary, you’ll see a homeless person that’s native, asking for money. But people don’t realize, maybe that person was in a residential school. So we need to promote awareness and education on these issues. We have to break down those walls,” he said.

“I don’t want my people to feel like the world is against them. There is hope.”