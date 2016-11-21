Calgary police officer demoted, loses nearly $22K in pay for 2015 firearm theft incident

A Calgary police officer has been demoted and had his salary slashed following a CPS disciplinary hearing into the 2015 high-profile mishandling of a police firearm and investigative materials.

And the head of the union representing the officers said it shows the CPS often delivers a stern punishment for those found guilty of misconduct.

In April 2015, the CPS Guns and Gangs Unit was appointed to locate a missing police-issue firearm after an officer stopped into Schanks Sports Grill, returning later to find his vehicle had been broken into. The weapon, which police said at the time had been brought home for cleaning, was stolen.

CPS said the rifle itself, a semi-automatic C8, was in a secure, hardcover case alongside two magazines of ammunition.

Two weeks after the gun was stolen, Metro reported it has been located and while police were still seeking a suspect, the officer remained suspended with pay.

According to the written decision from an early November 2016 disciplinary hearing, Cst. Stephan Baker pleaded guilty to one count of improper use of a firearm, one count of insubordination and one count of discreditable conduct.

In his testimony, Baker voiced regret for his decision.

“Considering the potential consequences that could occur, yeah, I made a mistake,” he said. “It was an error in judgment. I should have left (the firearm) at the office.”

Baker became the subject of a criminal investigation in which “no charges were recommended.”

In the incident, several of the officer’s notebooks were also taken. In his testimony, Baker agreed the notebooks should have been in storage as they contained investigative information, including the personal information of victims and witnesses.

Ultimately Baker was found guilty on all counts, and demoted from first class constable to third class constable—resulting in a total loss of pay of $21,857.44 over two years.

Howard Burns, president of the Calgary Police Association, said the officer is lucky to still have his job, but it shows the price officers pay for misconduct.

“For the jeopardy he caused he could very well have lost his job,” he said. “He’s fortunate the chief and the service had a good look at the situation and they looked at his years of service and realized they have a young constable who they’ve invested time, money and resources into training and dealt with him fairly.”

Baker can regain his third-class designation within two years and have his record expunged in five years, provided there are no other disciplinary infractions.

Burns said Baker’s punishment show citizens police do hold their own to account.