Calgary police officer demoted, loses nearly $22K in pay for 2015 firearm theft incident
The rifle was originally stolen from Cst. Stephan Baker's car back in April 2015 while Baker was having dinner inside a Calgary bar
A Calgary police officer has been demoted and had his salary slashed following a CPS disciplinary hearing into the 2015 high-profile mishandling of a police firearm and investigative materials.
And the head of the union representing the officers said it shows the CPS often delivers a stern punishment for those found guilty of misconduct.
In April 2015, the CPS Guns and Gangs Unit was appointed to locate a missing police-issue firearm after an officer stopped into Schanks Sports Grill, returning later to find his vehicle had been broken into. The weapon, which police said at the time had been brought home for cleaning, was stolen.
CPS said the rifle itself, a semi-automatic C8, was in a secure, hardcover case alongside two magazines of ammunition.
Two weeks after the gun was stolen, Metro reported it has been located and while police were still seeking a suspect, the officer remained suspended with pay.
According to the written decision from an early November 2016 disciplinary hearing, Cst. Stephan Baker pleaded guilty to one count of improper use of a firearm, one count of insubordination and one count of discreditable conduct.
In his testimony, Baker voiced regret for his decision.
“Considering the potential consequences that could occur, yeah, I made a mistake,” he said. “It was an error in judgment. I should have left (the firearm) at the office.”
RELATED: Former firearm instructor says officer who had rifle stolen committed basic gun-safety ‘no no’
Baker became the subject of a criminal investigation in which “no charges were recommended.”
In the incident, several of the officer’s notebooks were also taken. In his testimony, Baker agreed the notebooks should have been in storage as they contained investigative information, including the personal information of victims and witnesses.
Ultimately Baker was found guilty on all
Howard Burns, president of the Calgary Police Association, said the officer is lucky to still have his job, but it shows the price officers pay for misconduct.
"For the
Baker can regain his third-class designation within two years and have his record expunged in five years, provided there are no other disciplinary infractions.
Burns said Baker’s punishment show citizens police do hold their own to account.
“The public does need to know that when our officers are found guilty of misconduct the penalties are steep and much more severe than anything you would encounter in the criminal court,” he said.
