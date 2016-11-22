Economic downturn yields millions in capital savings for Calgary

Calgary’s administration keeps digging in the city’s couch cushions and coming up with more funds - in this case to the tune of millions.

On Monday, in the midst of budget deliberations, Mayor Naheed Nenshi hinted that the downturn has led to a new pool of capital dollars for building projects.

“What we’ve been doing over the course of the last two years or so is really rethinking how we do capital,” said Nenshi.

He noted that projects have largely come in on budget during his time as mayor.

“But what happens when they come in under budget, and what happens when you don’t spend the contingency?” he asked.

Nenshi said changes in the city’s corporate culture have led to the creation of a “reasonable sized pool of money” from those savings.

The downturn has also led to another way to save capital dollars.

When the economy was hot and labour was in short supply, the city’s tenders were coming back high, and projects were often put off.

Nenshi said many construction tenders have been coming back much lower than expected, based on 2015 numbers.

“We’ve be able to create a reasonable pool of funds to put towards priorities of unfunded capital,” said the mayor. “I don’t know how much that’s going to be, but it’s going to be significant.”

He later said the cash pool could be in the "hundred million dollar range."