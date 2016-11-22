Calgary pub organizes private performance for three-year-old heavy rock fan

Three-year-old Katrina Nickel is a huge fan of heavy rock band One Bad Son.

Unfortunately for her, their Dec. 9 show at Dickens Pub is adults only, meaning she can’t see them perform.

That is until Dickens stepped in to get Katrina her own private performance during the band’s sound check.

“It’s unreal,” said Katrina’s father, Dan Nickel. “You don’t hear or see this happen anymore – a lot of venues or bands are private and don’t really go out of their way for one specific fan. Especially one that’s not really their target audience.”

Nickel heard about the band’s upcoming Calgary performance and asked over Twitter if he could bring his daughter, if only for her favourite song.

“We would if it wouldn't break AGLC guidelines... Liquor License regulations,” the pub tweeted back. “Is it their fav band?

He said it was, and as proof, he sent them a video of Katrina dancing and smiling to a One Bad Son song.

It convinced the organizers at Dickens to spring into action – contacting the AGLC to actually scale back their liquor license, allowing Katrina to attend the band’s sound check.

Nickel said his daughter found her love of One Bad Son through him – he would sneak into bars as a teenager to hear them play in Saskatoon, when the band was just starting their career.

Katrina heard the music and fell in love, constantly requesting her favourite song in the car and at home.

"I like (One Bad Son) because I like scarecrows and I like dancing," she said.

She was elated to hear she’ll actually get to meet them.

“It took some explaining at first for her to really get it – to her, they’re the guys on the TV,” said Nickel.

“Once I kind of got it across to her, she got really excited and the rest of the night consisted of all One Bad Son music videos.”