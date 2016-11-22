Calgary Transit officials plan trip to explore electronic fare options, to Nenshi's chagrin

Next stop: electronic fare system.

The drive to home in on the best technology for Calgary Transit users is still on the table, even though Mayor Naheed Nenshi isn’t buying the need to tap and go anymore.

And according to Calgary Transit boss Doug Morgan, city officials are about to embark on some field trips to discover more about our neighbour’s newest systems over the next two weeks.

On the itinerary are Vancouver, Salt Lake City and Philadelphia, all with new technology options to discuss.

“The technology has changed from the original project that we had,” said Morgan. “It’s moving quite quickly to where people are paying with their phones, paying with credit cards.”

Nenshi said he was “a little surprised” by Calgary Transit’s travel plans.

“I’m surprised site visits are required in order to do this stuff,” said Nenshi. “I love gadgets, I’m whiz-bangy in many ways, but we have to have real benefit, and when we look at the incredible sinks of money that these projects have been in BC and Ontario, I really have to be convinced.”

He said if the city wants to sink money on transit, he’d rather see $1 billion spent on a new LRT line, than a tap fare system.

Morgan said the city is also in contact with BC Transit and the City of Edmonton who have contracts out for smart card systems to see if there are partnership opportunities.

“One of our challenges is our current system is very cost efficient,” said Morgan. “The cost of the current system of tickets and fares is about 4 per cent.”