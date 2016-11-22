Drilling contractors say oil and gas activity will stage a modest rise next year

CALGARY — The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors expects more oilfield activity in Canada next year, but less than before the current commodity price slump began.

The association predicts 4,665 wells will be drilled in 2017, up 31 per cent from 3,562 expected this year.

Both numbers are down considerably from the 11,226 drilled in 2014 and 5,394 in 2015.

The forecast is similar to one issued by the Petroleum Services Association of Canada three weeks ago.

PSAC forecasts 4,175 wells will be drilled in 2017, up about six per cent from an anticipated total of 3,950 wells this year but 63 per cent lower than the number of wells drilled in 2014.