Woman who claimed to have cancer, be Fort McMurray fire evacuee guilty of fraud

CALGARY — A Calgary woman who pretended to have cancer and claimed to be a Fort McMurray fire evacuee to cash in on donations has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Jennifer Halford entered guilty pleas on seven counts of fraud dating back to May of this year.

Halford said she had aggressive breast cancer, claiming she and her family had lost everything in the northern Alberta spring wildfires.

She received donations including gift cards, food, clothing, babysitting and beauty treatments.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April.