Alberta politicians remember MLA Manmeet Bhullar on one year anniversary

On the one year anniversary of Manmeet Singh Bhullar's death, the Alberta Legislature had a moment of silence to reflect on the life of the former Calgary Greenway Conservative MLA.

Alberta Progressive Conservatives also remembered their colleague who died after he was hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist on the Queen Elizabeth 2 highway last November.

Interim leader Ric McIver released a statement saying the PC caucus has gone to work every day motivated by Bhullar’s "work ethic, integrity and fierce devotion to serving others.”

“We miss (Bhullar’s) contributions and perspective, his boundless energy, his kind heart and his infectious laugh. He had a passion for leaving people and places better than he found them, which is why it was no surprise that he pulled over that night, in the middle of a snow storm, to help a stranger. It’s just who he was.” the statement read.

Back in June The Calgary Board of Education decided to name a new Martindale school the Manmeet Singh Bhullar School. The school is expected to open fall 2017.

Bhullar was born and went to school in Calgary where he graduated from Lester B. Pearson High School. He was elected MLA for Calgary-Greenway in 2008 and was the youngest elected member of Alberta's 27th legislature.

In his time at the legislature, Bhullar served different roles including parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Advanced Education and Technology where he worked to designate Mount Royal College as Mount Royal University.As